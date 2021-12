Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Federal Charge in Floyd’s Death

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

In doing so, Chauvin admitted for the first time that he held his knee across Floyd’s neck and kept it there even after Floyd became unresponsive, resulting in the Black man’s death. Chauvin’s plea Wednesday means he will not face a federal trial in January, though he could end up spending more years behind bars than he was expected to on his state murder conviction.

Three other former officers indicted on federal charges alongside Chauvin this year remain on course for trial early next year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today