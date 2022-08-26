Lakeland PBS

Chauvin Moved to Arizona Federal Pen in George Floyd Killing

Lakeland News — Aug. 25 2022

(AP) – Derek Chauvin has been moved from a Minnesota state prison where he was often held in solitary confinement to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where the former police officer convicted in George Floyd’s killing may be held under less restrictive conditions.

Chauvin was taken from a maximum-security prison in a Minneapolis suburb to the federal prison in Tucson. A Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman declined to give details of the circumstances of Chauvin’s confinement in the new location. But Chauvin often spent most of his time in the state prison confined to his cell, in part for his safety in a population that typically has more violent offenders than federal prisons.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Update: One Person Dies in International Falls Houseboat Business Fire

Crow Wing County Declares September as Recovery Month

DNR Fish Pond Stocked for This Year’s Minnesota State Fair

Twin Metals Sues Biden Administration to Regain Mine Leases

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.