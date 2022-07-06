Lakeland PBS

Chauvin Faces Future in Federal Prison for Floyd’s Death

Lakeland News — Jul. 6 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is about to swap solitary confinement at Minnesota’s only maximum security prison for an unknown future at a federal prison.

Experts say that despite Chauvin’s national notoriety for killing George Floyd, he probably will be safer at whatever federal prison he’s placed, and might have a bit more freedom there. Chauvin will be sentenced Thursday on federal civil rights charges.

He’s already serving 22 1/2 years for his conviction in state court on murder and manslaughter charges. His plea deal on the federal charges calls for a concurrent sentence of 20 to 25 years in federal prison.

