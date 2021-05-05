Chauvin Attorney Requests New Trial, Alleging Jury Misconduct

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The defense attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd has requested a new trial, saying the court abused its discretion on several points.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson is also seeking a hearing to impeach the verdict because of what he says is jury misconduct. Derek Chauvin was convicted last month of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd.

In a brief filed Tuesday, Nelson said the court violated Chauvin’s right to due process and a fair trial. The filing did not include details about how the jury committed alleged misconduct.

