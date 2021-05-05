Chauvin Attorney Requests New Trial, Alleging Jury Misconduct
The defense attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd has requested a new trial, saying the court abused its discretion on several points.
Defense attorney Eric Nelson is also seeking a hearing to impeach the verdict because of what he says is jury misconduct. Derek Chauvin was convicted last month of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd.
In a brief filed Tuesday, Nelson said the court violated Chauvin’s right to due process and a fair trial. The filing did not include details about how the jury committed alleged misconduct.
