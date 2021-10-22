Chasing Voices “The Story of John Peabody Harrington”

Monday, November 1 at 9pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

From 1907 until his death more than 50 years later, ethnologist John Peabody Harrington crisscrossed the U.S., chasing the voices of the last speakers of Native America’s dying languages. Moving from one tribal community to the next, he collaborated with the last speakers to document every finite detail before their languages were lost forever. This program chronicles Harrington’s work and traces the impact of his exhaustive research on Native communities working to restore the language of their ancestors.