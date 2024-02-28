Charley Crockett: Live at the Ryman

Saturday, March 2nd at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Grab a front-row seat to the country and blues singer’s first-ever show at the fabled auditorium in downtown Nashville Crockett performs songs from his deep catalog of 12 albums and counting, along with his ace band, The Blue Drifters. Performances include “The Man from Waco,” “Cowboy Candy,” “Just Like Honey,” and songs by George Jones, Jerry Reed, T-Bone Walker and more.