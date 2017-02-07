Charges Pending in Counterfeit Money Scheme

Charges are pending against a Morrison County man for his alleged attempt to pass counterfeit money at local businesses, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Vincent Beaulieu, 31, of Onamia, is accused of going into a gas station and attempting to pay for merchandise with counterfeit money. After being confronted by the owner of the gas station, Beaulieu ran away. The Morrison County Investigators identified Beaulieu as a suspect with help from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.

While investigating the case, it was discovered that three additional businesses throughout Morrison County received counterfeit money. According to Sheriff Shawn Larsen, if a business receives a counterfeit bill, it should try to get a description of the person, in addition to a license plate number on the person’s vehicle.

“All denominations of US currency should be checked by business owners,” the Sheriff’s office said in a statement. “In most cases, the counterfeit money can be recognized by the material it is made from.”

In the case of possible counterfeit money, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office urges you to call them at 320-632-9233.