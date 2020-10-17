Charges in Meth and Fentanyl Distribution Conspiracies on Red Lake Reservation
Ten individuals have been charged in federal court in connection with methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution conspiracies on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.
The following individuals were charged in two separate indictments:
- Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine:
- Kyle Dale Clark, 29, residence unknown
- Valerie Ann Clark, 51, Redby
- Vanessa Louise Cobenais, 31, Bemidji
- Kathi Lyn Dudley, 42, Redby
- Drew William Graves, 32, residence unknown
- Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl:
- David Alan Jourdain, 38, Red Lake
- Tara Mae Lussier, 20, Red Lake
- Andrew James Neadeau, 28, Red Lake
- Conspiracy to distribute both:
- Jose Arcega-Vejar, 32, Baja, Mexico
- Kalyssa Kailani Deanah White, 19, Red Lake
All are expected to make their first court appearances in the next few days.
