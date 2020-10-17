Charges in Meth and Fentanyl Distribution Conspiracies on Red Lake Reservation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Ten individuals have been charged in federal court in connection with methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution conspiracies on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

The following individuals were charged in two separate indictments:

Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine: Kyle Dale Clark, 29, residence unknown Valerie Ann Clark, 51, Redby Vanessa Louise Cobenais, 31, Bemidji Kathi Lyn Dudley, 42, Redby Drew William Graves, 32, residence unknown

Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl: David Alan Jourdain, 38, Red Lake Tara Mae Lussier, 20, Red Lake Andrew James Neadeau, 28, Red Lake

Conspiracy to distribute both: Jose Arcega-Vejar, 32, Baja, Mexico Kalyssa Kailani Deanah White, 19, Red Lake



All are expected to make their first court appearances in the next few days.

