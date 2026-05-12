Charges in Bemidji Shooting That Injured 3 People

We now know the motive behind the shootings of three people in Bemidji last week.

The suspect has been charged as a juvenile with four felonies in connection with the shooting. Our policy is not to name suspects under the age of 18, but court documents show the 16-year-old male is charged with:

assault in the first degree–great bodily harm,

two counts of assault in the second degree–dangerous weapon–substantial bodily harm,

and one count of possess ammo/pistol/assault weapon–under 18 years old.

The shootings happened just before 5 p.m. last Thursday evening in the area of 2500 Itasca Loop NW, which is located south of Home Depot and to the west of the youth baseball fields.

According to court documents, the teen suspect told authorities that he became irate after his cell phone privileges were revoked and retaliated by shooting his mother and father with a pistol, as well as a third individual who was near the scene.

All three shooting victims are expected to recover, but court documents state that the father was shot in the thigh and the bullet appeared to hit an artery, requiring a tourniquet to keep the victim from bleeding out.

The suspect is expected to make a court appearance on Thursday.