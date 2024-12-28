A teen driver faces multiple criminal charges in connection with a bus crash in northeast Minnesota that sent 12 students to the hospital last September.

19-year-old Svea Snickers is charged with five counts of criminal vehicular operation, 17 gross misdemeanor counts of the same, and two misdemeanor traffic offenses, according to documents filed in St. Louis County Court on Friday. Law enforcement allege Snickers blew past a stop sign at Town Line Road and County Road 5 east of Hibbing, hitting the school bus and causing it to roll into the ditch.

While investigating the crash, the Minnesota State Patrol searched Snickers’ phone, finding she reportedly had used it approximately two minutes before authorities responded to the crash and seconds before the 911 call was initiated. Investigators also found the car was reportedly going 48 to 53 mph just before the crash and that Snickers did not brake before impact.

Snickers’ first court appearance is scheduled for January 30th.