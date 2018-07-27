Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Charges Amended For Man Accused In Gas Station Shooting

Lakeland News
Jul. 27 2018
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Jo Whitefeather said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big heart for peop... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle these dope d... Read More

Jasmine said

This is a friend of mine neighbor. They have been tormenting them for a long tim... Read More

Ali said

It is the same cop. Martin is chief of police. He probably went up there so that... Read More

Latest Story

Minnesota Early Voting Up For August Primary

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota is on its way to triple the number of people who voted early in the state’s August primary election.
Posted on Jul. 27 2018

Latest Stories

Minnesota Early Voting Up For August Primary

Posted on Jul. 27 2018

Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force Arrests Several People in Three Separate Drug Busts

Posted on Jul. 27 2018

School Of Rock Camp Brings Future Musicians Together

Posted on Jul. 27 2018

Match Play Continues At The 94th Birchmont Golf Tournament

Posted on Jul. 27 2018

Walker Shops Hit The Sidewalk For "Crazy Days"

Posted on Jul. 26 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.