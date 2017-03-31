DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Eight-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured In Grand Rapids Shooting

Charges Against Bemidji Asst. Principal Highlights Child Safety On The Internet

Mal Meyer
Mar. 30 2017
Leave a Comment

In the charges against Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal Brandon Bjerknes, law enforcement officials allege that he created aliases on social media to solicit illicit photos from his victims. Reporter Mal Meyer talked to area experts about how parents can talk to their children about the hidden dangers on their smartphones.

Now more than ever, it’s easy to send text, photos and videos through apps.

Which is why parents need to know of the different types of apps – like anonymous ones which use your location.

Some children might be lured into sending sexual photos over the app because they believe no one will know who they are. But there are ways that people can figure it out, putting them in danger.

Another type of app is the temporary ones – like Snapchat. You take a photo, set the timer, and send off an image. But these images and videos can last far beyond their timers.

Beyond having someone save them forever, in cases where naked photos or videos are being sent around to classmates, there can be serious consequences, even for minors.

Which is why parents should be proactive. There are some warning signs that your child may be involved in this type of behavior or that they’re being abused. This might include changes in mood, appetite, friend group, not wanting to go near someone they used to be in contact with frequently, nightmares or disturbed sleep patterns, delinquent behavior or other changes.

The advocates at Support Within Reach says the best way to open the door to conversation is letting the child know that you believe them.

The Bemidji Police Department recommends the site Common Sense Media, where parents can stay up to date on apps and their different uses. NetSmatz411 also provides information about internet safety and preventative measures families can take to protect their kids.

Support Within Reach offers a confidential, free 24/7 crisis hotline where victims can talk to professionals. The organization provides various services as well, including a Prevention Education and Awareness Program, Systems Change and Advocacy Program, and these other services for victims:

  • Assistance with filing Harassment Restraining Orders (HRO) and Orders for Protection (OFP)
  • Assistance with filing reports with law enforcement
  • Specialized criminal justice advocacy
  • Crisis intervention
  • Ongoing basic counseling
  • Medical accompaniment to sexual assault examinations at local emergency rooms
  • Support groups
  • Follow-up assistance

More information can be found on Support Within Reach’s website.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Area Schools Releases Statement For BMS Asst. Principal Arrest

Missing Girl From Bemidji Spotted In Mahnomen Area

Missing Teen’s Family Searches For New Leads

Reward Offered For Information About Missing Teen Jeremy Jourdain

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

Amanda said

Thank you Ms. Haydee Clotter and LPTV for sharing my Great Uncle Ray's story. N... Read More

CCinRI said

It's nice to see Bernie Sanders bill effectively resurrected and sponsored by Fr... Read More

0

Cake Decorating For a Good Cause Is A Piece Of Cake

Cake, icing and creativity were the main ingredients at the Piece of Cake Celebrity Cake Decorating Contest and Auction put together by the
Posted on Mar. 30 2017

Recently Added

Cake Decorating For a Good Cause Is A Piece Of Cake

Posted on Mar. 30 2017

Golden Apple: Grand Rapids Provides International Degree For High School Students

Posted on Mar. 30 2017

Eight-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured In Grand Rapids Shooting

Posted on Mar. 30 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.