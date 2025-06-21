Changes Made to MN Law on American Indian School Mascots

Changes have been made in Minnesota to the law that banned most American Indian school mascots.

Under the previous bill, approval for American Indian mascots had to come from all 11 tribal nations in the state, as well as the Tribal Nations Education Committee. The change in the most recently passed education bill now allows school districts to seek an exemption from just the tribal nation nearest to them.

Around two dozen school districts were sent letters informing them that their school’s mascot violated the law after the state passed it in 2023. Several school districts filed for exemptions given the cost it would take to remove the current mascot and choose another, with some saying it would cost more than $400,000.

The change to the mascot law will also require school districts seeking an exemption to gather a letter from their district’s American Indian Parent Advisory Committee, if the district has one.