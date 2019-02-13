Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Changes Coming To Drop-Off Area At Forestview Middle School

Rachel Johnson
Feb. 12 2019
Leave a Comment

Parents and guardians of students at Forestview Middle School will soon have an easier time dropping off and picking up students at the busy school in Baxter.

The Brainerd Public Schools Board of Education has came up with a plan to redesign the drop-off system at Forestview Middle School, which has long been prone to bottlenecks and getting backed up. Instead of one single drop-off location at the school, a second will be added on the north side of the building to decrease traffic.

“When Forestview Middle School was built there was a drop-off and pick-up idea and plan in the front of the building, and what’s happened during that period of time is the fact that many more people are dropping off their children and picking them up each day,” said Laine Larson, Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent. “So the stacking that we had available isn’t enough to accommodate the needs that we have today.”

In addition to the added drop-off location, the current pick-up and drop-off site at the center of the building will undergo a makeover, adding two access points for a one-way entrance and a one-way exit to the two-lane horseshoe configuration. This will allow for a smoother route for cars to enter and exit the school parking lot.

“Right now it’s kind of a smaller loop, and what each of these is going to have now is two lanes going in one way, and so some will park all the way and we’ll have stacking all the way up to where this orange is, and other people that have picked up their children or dropped them off can keep driving and can enter out either going left or going right,” explained Larson.

The Brainerd School Board will vote on the reconstruction plan at their next board meeting. They hope to start construction on the parking lot this summer so it is ready for the start of the new school year in the fall.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Teacher Nominated For 2019 Minnesota Teacher Of The Year

Intruder Attacks Brainerd High School Staff Member Before The School Day Starts

After-School Activities Cancelled For Area Students Due To Storm

Elementary Students Read By The Campfire At Camp Baxter

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dennis Weimann said

Different news organizations have different policies regarding the naming of sus... Read More

Willie Lenz said

This article violates the basic tenets of journalism by naming the suspect befor... Read More

CHERYL said

Prosecute these criminals this time. The September dismissed charges against th... Read More

OraAlice Mord said

Lock them up and throw away the key--they are eco-terrorists and need to be trea... Read More

Latest Story

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Beats Sartell/Sauk Rapids

Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Latest Stories

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Beats Sartell/Sauk Rapids

Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Bemidji Girls Basketball Ekes Out Win Against Hermantown

Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Nevis Boys Basketball Gets Win Over Sebeka

Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Grand Rapids Wrestling Advances With Win Over Virginia

Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Bemidji City Council Discusses New Options For Future Snow Removal

Posted on Feb. 13 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.