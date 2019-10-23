Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Changes Come To Crow Wing County Recycling Programs

Chaz MootzOct. 23 2019

Some local cities in Crow Wing County are making changes to their recycling programs. The City of Emily is permanently closing its local recycling area and the City of Crosslake will no longer be accepting plastic in its recycling program.

The changes come due to rapidly increasing recycling costs that have been taking place nationwide. Roughly a year and a half ago, China stopped accepting recycling from the U.S., which has caused the recent spike in recycling prices. The Crow Wing County Solid Waste Committee is continuing to meet and discuss options to keep costs down while still giving county residents an opportunity to recycle.

“Costs are going up and all these locations are thinking of ways to reduce costs and one of those ways is to cut plastics, so that is what they did at Crosslake, they don’t accept plastic anymore,” said Crow Wing County Environmental Services Supervisor Ryan Simonson. “You can still recycle your paper, your cardboard, your glass I believe, but just not plastic, so they just kind of cut one product out to keep costs down.”

Crow Wing County still has ten free-service recycling drop sites scattered across the county. Crosslake is one of those ten locations and residents are encouraged to use the drop site if they don’t have curbside recycling.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Landfill To Provide Free Disposal Of Deer Carcasses To Prevent The Spread Of CWD

Brainerd League of Women Voters Hosts National Loon Center Speaker

Crow Wing County Holds 2019 Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Wrap Up

Crow Wing County 2019 Plat Book Provides Locals With Maps

Latest Story

Winger Man Charged After Driving Vehicle Into A Horse Drawn Buggy

A Winger, Minnesota man has been charged with Criminal Vehicular Operation and 4th Degree DWI after allegedly driving his vehicle into a horse
Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Latest Stories

Winger Man Charged After Driving Vehicle Into A Horse Drawn Buggy

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

MnDOT And New Snowplow Operators Gear Up For Upcoming Winter Season

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Future Region 5 Children's Museum Location Narrowed To Two Possible Sites

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty To Assault With A Dangerous Weapon

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Bigfork Football Beaten By Cook County In Section 7-9 Man Quarters

Posted on Oct. 23 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.