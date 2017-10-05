Chances Of Hitting A Deer In Minnesota Are High

By living in Minnesota the chances of you hitting a deer with your vehicle are 1 in 74, according to a State Farm Insurance annual deer claim study.

Minnesota is considered a high risk state for deer and vehicle collisions and is No. 7 in overall state rankings. North Dakota was No. 10 and West Virginia claimed the top spot.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, there were 2,141 deer/vehicle traffic crashes in 2015, which resulted in six fatalities and 345 injuries.

The national claim cost per claim average from July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2017 was $4,179 up from $3,995 in 2015-2016.

Here are the total number of crashes in a few other counties.

Aitkin: 22

Beltrami: 30

Crow Wing: 28

Dakota: 158

Hennepin: 146

Hubbard: 14

Itasca: 15

Red Lake: 0

Stearns: 133

Some tips to help keep drivers safe include: Slow down, particularly at dusk and dawn.

If you see one deer, be prepared for more deer to cross the road.

Pay attention to deer crossing signs.

Always buckle up – every trip, every time.

Use your high beams to see farther, except when there is oncoming traffic.

Brake if you can, but avoid swerving. This can result in a more severe crash.

Remain focused on the road. Scan for hazards, including animals.

Avoid distractions. Devices or eating might cause you to miss seeing an animal.

Do not rely on products such as deer whistles. They are not proven effective.

If riding a motorcycle, always wear protective gear. Keep focus on the road ahead. State Farm has conducted the survey for 15 years and says the months when most U.S. drivers had a collision with a deer were Nov., Oct., and then Dec. For more information on this survey visit State Farm.