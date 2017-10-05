DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Chances Of Hitting A Deer In Minnesota Are High

Haydee Clotter
Oct. 5 2017
Leave a Comment

By living in Minnesota the chances of you hitting a deer with your vehicle are 1 in 74, according to a State Farm Insurance annual deer claim study.

Minnesota is considered a high risk state for deer and vehicle collisions and is No. 7 in overall state rankings. North Dakota was No. 10 and West Virginia claimed the top spot.

Courtesy: State Farm

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, there were 2,141 deer/vehicle traffic crashes in 2015, which resulted in six fatalities and 345 injuries.

The national claim cost per claim average from July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2017 was $4,179 up from $3,995 in 2015-2016.

Here are the total number of crashes in a few other counties.

Aitkin: 22

Beltrami: 30

Crow Wing: 28

Dakota: 158

Hennepin: 146

Hubbard: 14

Itasca: 15

Red Lake: 0

Stearns: 133

Some tips to help keep drivers safe include:

  • Slow down, particularly at dusk and dawn.
  • If you see one deer, be prepared for more deer to cross the road.
  • Pay attention to deer crossing signs.
  • Always buckle up – every trip, every time.
  • Use your high beams to see farther, except when there is oncoming traffic.
  • Brake if you can, but avoid swerving. This can result in a more severe crash.
  • Remain focused on the road. Scan for hazards, including animals.
  • Avoid distractions. Devices or eating might cause you to miss seeing an animal.
  • Do not rely on products such as deer whistles. They are not proven effective.
  • If riding a motorcycle, always wear protective gear. Keep focus on the road ahead.

State Farm has conducted the survey for 15 years and says the months when most U.S. drivers had a collision with a deer were Nov., Oct., and then Dec.

For more information on this survey visit State Farm.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Man Injured In Blackduck Rollover Crash

Woman Injured In ATV Crash Near Lake George

Deer Feeding Restricted Due To Chronic Wasting Cases

The City Of Bemidji Will Hold Special Archery Deer Hunts

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Two Injured In Morrison County Rollover

An early Thursday morning rollover crash has sent two people to the hospital. According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at
Posted on Oct. 5 2017

Latest Stories

Two Injured In Morrison County Rollover

Posted on Oct. 5 2017

Good Morning Manufacturing Talks Challenges Facing Industry

Posted on Oct. 5 2017

Lynx Win Fourth Title In Seven Years With Win Over Sparks

Posted on Oct. 5 2017

Fosston Volleyball's Improved Defense And Chemistry Paces Fast Start

Posted on Oct. 4 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Squash Cutting Tip

Posted on Oct. 4 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.