Champs Once Again: Warroad Girls Hockey Wins Class A State Championship

Chaz MootzFeb. 28 2022

After coming up short the past six years at the state tournament, the Warroad girls hockey team finally brought hardware back home to Hockeytown, USA when they defeated Proctor/Hermantown in the Class A girls hockey state championship by a score of 6-1 at the Xcel Energy Center.

The championship win was also a redemption win for the Warriors, as they fell to the Mirage last year in the state semifinals. Proctor/Hermantown went on to win the state championship in 2021, but it was Warroad’s non-stop attacking offense that exploded in the second period and prevented a repeat.

Proctor/Hermantown went into the first period with a 1-0 lead, but the Warriors blanked the Mirage with four goals scored in the 2nd period. Tayla Hendrickson and Madison Lavergne got goals to start the 2nd and Kate Johnson capped off the period with two power play scores.

Warroad kept the attack on in the 3rd period, as Lavergne scored once more, just 40 seconds into the period. Lila Lanctot wrapped up the onslaught of six unanswered goals, scoring 5:51 into the 3rd.

The championship marks Warroad’s third overall in program history with the first two coming back in 2010 and 2011. Head Coach Dave “Izzy” Marvin gave all the credit to his players after championship win.

“It’s not about me, it never has been, but it’s kind of cool to win one without my kids,” said Coach Marvin. “We’ve been really close, I can’t say it’s never affected me…but I’m super proud these guys and that jersey they wear.”

Marvin also gave a lot of credit to the Warroad community for their support of the Warrior girls hockey program. “More towns and more universities, more people got to care about girls hockey like Warroad does. These guys have it special, they get what they need, we don’t take a back seat to our boys program…they delivered today and all season, it means a lot of our program and I’m really proud of these guys.”

Warroad finished their season with 26-3-1 record, winning every game played against Class A opponents. Abigail Chamernick, Katy Comstock, Lila Lanctot, Talya Hendrickson, Kate Johnson, and Kendra Nordick were named to the Class A girls hockey all-tournament team.

Warroad girls hockey full presser Class A State Championship:

Warroad girls hockey welcome back full interviews:

By — Chaz Mootz

