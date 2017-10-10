Chamber & Visit Bemidji Make Plans To Share Space In Tourist Information Center

For decades, the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce has sat along side the iconic statues of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox. So, in the eyes of the building’s main tenant, it only made sense to invite Visit Bemidji to move in and share the space. That is why both groups put together a proposal to work together.

This is not the first time these two entities have shared the same space – the two organizations worked side by side until the opening of the Sanford Center. But over the course of the last lease, many changes have taken place, which is why some council members want to see that the lease is updated to reflect the times.

The City of Bemidji considered moving the Parks and Recreation department into the space. That idea caused some heated debate between the city and the chamber. Even though the two are ready to move forward, Councilman Michael Meehlhause still had to vent his frustrations.

With the idea of moving the Parks department now off the table, the chamber and Visit Bemidji can now move forward together.

The current lease for the chamber runs through the end of the year. Plans are now underway to create one or two separate leases for the two organizations.