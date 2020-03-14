Challenges and Successes Highlighted at 2020 Leech Lake State Of The Band Address
Tribal members of Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, along with community members from neighboring counties, gathered at the Northern Lights Casino in Walker last week to hear the 2020 State of the Band Address.
Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr. said a recent cyberattack affected Leech Lake’s network and systems and stalled productivity in the band’s government sector. But he also highlighted the band’s success over the past year and discussed projects like the new homeless shelter in Cass Lake, a cemetery for Native veterans, and an assisted living facility.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.