Common Ground: New Downtown Mural in Park Rapids, MN

Season 14, Episode 8

Watch as Park Rapids, Minnesota replaces its aging loon mural that welcomed visitors to their picturesque downtown for decades, with an updated mural that not only depicts a Park Rapids street scene, but also transcends time. Meet the artist, Lili Payne Lennox and her team as they use a vibrant palette to show downtown Park Rapids not only from morning to night, but throughout the seasons of the year as well. This new mural illustrates some of the many activities and events that downtown Park Rapids offers locals and visitors.