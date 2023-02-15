Lakeland PBS

Common Ground: New Downtown Mural in Park Rapids, MN

Season 14, Episode 8

Watch as Park Rapids, Minnesota replaces its aging loon mural that welcomed visitors to their picturesque downtown for decades, with an updated mural that not only depicts a Park Rapids street scene, but also transcends time. Meet the artist, Lili Payne Lennox and her team as they use a vibrant palette to show downtown Park Rapids not only from morning to night, but throughout the seasons of the year as well. This new mural illustrates some of the many activities and events that downtown Park Rapids offers locals and visitors.

Related Posts

In Focus: Watermark Art Center Hosting “Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods” Exhibit

In Focus: Brainerd’s MN Makerspace Helping Entrepreneurs Make and Create with Wood

In Focus: Fosston’s Firefly Center for Art & Wellbeing Holds Open House Gallery

Golden Apple: Park Rapids High School to Host One-Act Play Competition

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: Central Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge

Posted on Feb. 10 2023

Backroads: Keep for Cheap

Posted on Feb. 9 2023

Common Ground: Prairie Chicken Booming Grounds & Les Schwartz Maple Syrup

Posted on Feb. 8 2023

Lakeland Currents: City of Brainerd

Posted on Feb. 3 2023

Backroads: Present Company

Posted on Feb. 2 2023

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.