Common Ground: Jesse Dermody Sculptures

Season 14, Episode 9

Jesse Dermody of the musical group Brothers Burn Mountain welcomes us to his rural studio, not for music or poetry, but for his work with the visual medium of sculpture. Jesse invites us along as he searches rural roads for bones, wood and other found objects from which he organizes and assembles intricate pieces of sculptural art which evoke the pathos of the histories they contain. Through his work the bones and other objects become something new and more. He exhibits the works at MacRostie Art Center in Grand Rapids, MN.