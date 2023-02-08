Common Ground: Prairie Chicken Booming Grounds & Les Schwartz Maple Syrup

Season 14, Episode 7

In this two segment episode, first take a peek from an observation blind as prairie chickens display their spring mating dance on designated “booming grounds”. Here, the general public can watch as the colorful and expressive males boom, cluck, squawk & dance to get the attention of female prairie chickens.

Also, follow the creation of delicious maple syrup at the Schwartz Sugar Shack near Sebeka, MN. Each spring Les Schwartz harvests gallons of maple sap to create delicious maple syrup, but he doesn’t do it alone. Henning High School biology students visit each year to assist with the harvest, then Les goes through the cooking process in his sugar shack.