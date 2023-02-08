Lakeland PBS

Common Ground: Prairie Chicken Booming Grounds & Les Schwartz Maple Syrup

Season 14, Episode 7

In this two segment episode, first take a peek from an observation blind as prairie chickens display their spring mating dance on designated “booming grounds”. Here, the general public can watch as the colorful and expressive males boom, cluck, squawk & dance to get the attention of female prairie chickens.

Also, follow the creation of delicious maple syrup at the Schwartz Sugar Shack near Sebeka, MN. Each spring Les Schwartz harvests gallons of maple sap to create delicious maple syrup, but he doesn’t do it alone. Henning High School biology students visit each year to assist with the harvest, then Les goes through the cooking process in his sugar shack.

Related Posts

Common Ground: The Central Minnesota Barn Quilt Trail

Common Ground: Wool Yurt Mural Project Part 2

Common Ground: Birch Bark Art by Sarah Bowman

Common Ground: Croft Mine History Museum

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents: City of Brainerd

Posted on Feb. 3 2023

Backroads: Present Company

Posted on Feb. 2 2023

Common Ground: The Central Minnesota Barn Quilt Trail

Posted on Feb. 1 2023

Lakeland Currents: New Diabetic Treatment

Posted on Jan. 27 2023

Lakeland Currents: Rural Issues

Posted on Jan. 20 2023

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.