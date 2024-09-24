Ceremonial Groundbreaking to Be Held for New Beltrami County Jail

Beltrami County will be holding a ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Beltrami County Adult Corrections Center tomorrow.

The ceremony will take place at noon on Wednesday, September 25th at 815 Pioneer Street SE in Bemidji, on the southeast corner of the property.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections issued a notice to Beltrami County several years ago requiring that substantial investments be made to the current jail as a condition of continued operation of the facility. Beltrami County staff and Commissioners have been working for several years studying and planning for the future of the county jail to address these deficiencies.

Working with consultants and engineers, seven options were reviewed, and it was determined the best solution was replacing the current jail. Last November, Beltrami County voters approved a five-eighths percent local option sales tax to fund the $80 million project.