Mar 11, 2025 | By: Matthew Freeman

‘Cereal Box Domino Challenge’ at Bemidji’s Horace May Elementary Brings in Food Shelf Donations

For Minnesota FoodShare Month, Horace May Elementary in Bemidji found a unique way for their students to help donate to the FoodShare March Campaign.

March 7th is National Cereal Day, and Horace May third-grade teacher Leighann Mensen found the perfect way to celebrate with a Cereal Box Domino Challenge. 521 boxes in all were donated, and the students got to see the boxes lined up from door to door, with Horace the Husky helping topple them down.

Once the dominoes finished falling, the students and teachers gathered all of the cereal boxes, loaded them up to be transported, and donated them to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Cocomelon Ad

Home Page Icons 7

Hearing Wellness

Related News

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Heads to Mason Cup Semis After Game 3 Win Over Augustana

Sports

Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey Wins 7th State Title to Cap Undefeated Season

Sports

Brainerd Girls’ Basketball State-Bound for 1st Time Since 1997

Education & Government

MN Lawmakers Consider Bill Raising ATV Weight Limit