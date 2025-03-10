‘Cereal Box Domino Challenge’ at Bemidji’s Horace May Elementary Brings in Food Shelf Donations

For Minnesota FoodShare Month, Horace May Elementary in Bemidji found a unique way for their students to help donate to the FoodShare March Campaign.

March 7th is National Cereal Day, and Horace May third-grade teacher Leighann Mensen found the perfect way to celebrate with a Cereal Box Domino Challenge. 521 boxes in all were donated, and the students got to see the boxes lined up from door to door, with Horace the Husky helping topple them down.

Once the dominoes finished falling, the students and teachers gathered all of the cereal boxes, loaded them up to be transported, and donated them to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.