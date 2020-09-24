CEO of MPR Parent Company Stepping Down Following Organizational Concerns

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The president and CEO of the parent company of Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media plans to step down.

Jon McTaggert said he will leave American Public Media Group as soon as a replacement is found. The announcement came Tuesday, the same day employees released a letter saying the company has fostered a harmful working environment for women and journalists of color.

Mary Brainerd, chairwoman of the MPR and APMG board, and McTaggart sent a letter to employees saying they’re “deeply saddened by the pain felt by individuals within our organization.”

McTaggart, a Bemidji State University graduate, began working at the company in 1983 and began as CEO in 2011.

