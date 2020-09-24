Lakeland PBS

CEO of MPR Parent Company Stepping Down Following Organizational Concerns

Lakeland News — Sep. 23 2020

Jon McTaggart

The president and CEO of the parent company of Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media plans to step down.

Jon McTaggert said he will leave American Public Media Group as soon as a replacement is found. The announcement came Tuesday, the same day employees released a letter saying the company has fostered a harmful working environment for women and journalists of color.

Mary Brainerd, chairwoman of the MPR and APMG board, and McTaggart sent a letter to employees saying they’re “deeply saddened by the pain felt by individuals within our organization.”

McTaggart, a Bemidji State University graduate, began working at the company in 1983 and began as CEO in 2011.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Some In-Person Classes at BSU Still Meeting Amid COVID-19

Nisswa Mayor Demands Investigation Into Police Misconduct at City Council Meeting

Nisswa City Council Passes Motion Asking Mayor Fred Heidmann to Resign

Annual 5k Walk/Run/Skate For Suicide Prevention Held Virtually This Year

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.