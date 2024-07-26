Central Minnesotans Learn About Shoreland Restoration On Bus Tour

Central Minnesotans had the opportunity to learn more about shoreland restoration via a guided bus tour yesterday.

Sponsored by the Association of Cass County Lakes in partnership with the Cass and Crow Wing County soil and water conservation districts, Anyone interested got to see multiple homes along the gull chain of lakes owned by people actively exercising shoreland restoration methods. One of which being native plants, that act as a cushion between the shoreline and the water.

Protecting shorelines and water quality also helps the animals, like loons, who are directly impacted by the opposite, whether by lead tackle poisoning, ingesting loose gravel, or heavy water traffic.

Common restoration mistakes do not stop there, as many lakeside homeowners point to people placing boulders between that and the water, creating rip rap to combat shoreline erosion, when that can stunt other protective measures.

While what someone does in the water matters for shoreland restoration, what you do on land is equally as important.

Which is why in many cases, especially when using native plants as buffers, doing less and simply letting your backyard grow in turn can mean more.

Over 70 Minnesotans were in attendance for the bus tour.