Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force Find Controlled Substance In Buckman Township

Oct. 8 2019

A 45-year old Buckman woman was booked on charges of first degree controlled substance sales, third degree possession of controlled substance and fifth degree possession of controlled substance after an investigation Tuesday in Buckman Township.

According to a release from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, Commander Jay Salzer advised the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task force conducted a search warrant in Morrison County at a residence in the 8000 Block off highway 25 South.

Prior to the search warrant, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force started an

investigation where Becky Lee Knese was suspected of selling methamphetamine throughout Central Minnesota.

Investigators were able to purchase methamphetamine from Knese which lead them to the search warrant in Buckman. During the search warrant, Investigators located  methamphetamine and other items associated with controlled substance sales. Knese was located when the search warrant was executed, and she was transported to Stearns County jail where she was booked.

This investigation is still active, and more individuals are expected to be arrested in connection with this case.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was assisted by Morrison County SWAT Team, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Pierz Police Department and Pierz Fire Department. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of Investigators from the St. Cloud, Sartell Police Departments and Deputies from Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Todd and Morrison Counties.

Malaak Khattab

Contact Lakeland News

Malaak Khattab
mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

One Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash In Morrison County

Royalton Woman Seriously Injured After One-Vehicle Accident

Two Injured After Vehicle And Boat Trailer Crash In Morrison County

Pierz Superintendent Responds To DWI Charges

Latest Story

Garage Burglary In Morrison Country

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that on October 6th at approximately 7:17 pm, their office received a report of a residential
Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Latest Stories

Garage Burglary In Morrison Country

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

BSU Football Comes Back Against Augustana In 10th Straight Homecoming Win

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

BSU Women's Hockey Beats Lindenwood At Home On Saturday

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Park Rapids Volleyball Beats Menahga In Straight Sets

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Pine River-Backus Volleyball Rolling As Playoffs Approach

Posted on Oct. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.