Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force Find Controlled Substance In Buckman Township

A 45-year old Buckman woman was booked on charges of first degree controlled substance sales, third degree possession of controlled substance and fifth degree possession of controlled substance after an investigation Tuesday in Buckman Township.

According to a release from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force, Commander Jay Salzer advised the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task force conducted a search warrant in Morrison County at a residence in the 8000 Block off highway 25 South.

Prior to the search warrant, the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force started an

investigation where Becky Lee Knese was suspected of selling methamphetamine throughout Central Minnesota.

Investigators were able to purchase methamphetamine from Knese which lead them to the search warrant in Buckman. During the search warrant, Investigators located methamphetamine and other items associated with controlled substance sales. Knese was located when the search warrant was executed, and she was transported to Stearns County jail where she was booked.

This investigation is still active, and more individuals are expected to be arrested in connection with this case.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force was assisted by Morrison County SWAT Team, Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Pierz Police Department and Pierz Fire Department. The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force is comprised of Investigators from the St. Cloud, Sartell Police Departments and Deputies from Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Todd and Morrison Counties.