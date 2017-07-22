Central Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Hosts Golf Challenge

The Pines at Grandview were full of golfers earlier today who were putting to put away addiction.

“Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge is the largest provider of addiction recovery resources in the state of Minnesota. There are so many people in our communities that are struggling with addiction. I hardly meet anyone anymore who doesn’t know someone, a family member, a co-worker or a neighbor who is struggling with addiction,” said Sam Anderson, Director of Central Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge.

Many of the holes had special challenges to win prizes, but there were also program members who were there to give their testimony.

“I’ve been in and out of jails for the past year, about 4 or 5 times, and Teen Challenge was an opportunity for me to have a different way out,“ said Austin Kadlec, a current program member.

“I believe that God has used us in Teen Challenge to spread the word of His love and what He can do and how He is restoring lives and families. He is still the living God,” said Tyler Hanson a program member.

Those currently going through the program were overwhelmed to see the support.

“Well, really, it’s all about the lives that are being changed through events like this. Men in our program and women that are part of our outpatient programming are getting set free from their addictions,” Anderson said.

Many of the golfers out on the course toady are graduates of the program who are continuing to help support Central Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge.

“To continue to support what the cause is and for other people to have the same opportunity that I had going through the program,” said Scott Lehman, a graduate of the program.

The 6th annual event brought in a wide range of competitors from all over Minnesota.

“When we have an event here and we have it here locally, the money stays here locally – to continue to fund the programs and do the things that help put money towards the things that Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge is doing here in the Brainerd region,” said Tyler Glyn, the tournament director.

The faith-based organization is helping people get their second chance.

“There’s hope – in a dark place, you don’t realize that there is something there. There is a light – God is that light,” Kadlec said.