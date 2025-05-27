May 27, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

Central Lakes Rotary Club Hosts Garage Sale to Raise Funds for Charities

The Central Lakes Rotary Club hosted a garage sale this past weekend in Crosslake, with all proceeds going towards local charities and youth. Household and gardening items, sporting goods, and more were available for purchase.

Throughout the years, Central Lakes Rotary has donated to Kinship Partners, the Relationship Safety Alliance, the Salvation Army, and many more non-profit organizations. With the help of the earnings from the garage sale, the Rotarians can continue doing their part to help contribute towards making the community and world a better place.

“We want to help the community,” said Marcia Prescott, president of the Central Lakes Rotary Club. “We want to help the students, families, and that’s our goal. Our motto is ‘Service above self.’ Anything we can do to volunteer and help, that’s what we’re willing to do. We live here, we want to make the community a better place to live.”

The club raised $3,587.80 from the sale.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Fathers Day Luekens 2

Craguns 400x400 5 24

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

News

Bowlus Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

Education & Government

Bemidji Approves $4.35 Million Bid for Hannah Ave./Middle School Rd. Project

Education & Government

MN Awards Funds to Crosby, Aitkin for Water Infrastructure Projects

Arts & Entertainment

Brainerd City Council Agrees to Not Regulate Street Performers, Buskers