Central Lakes Rotarians Holding Music Festival to Bring Awareness to Human Trafficking

To help end human trafficking, the Central Lakes Rotary Club is putting on their 2nd annual REHT (Rotary Ends Human Trafficking) Music Festival this July. Their goal is to spread awareness and educate central Minnesotans on how much it happens in Crow Wing County.

Bands and artists for this year’s festival will include The Frontmen, Exile, Kent Dudley and Bended Knee, Rick Adams, Anderson Daniels, and Two Weeks Notice. Throughout the festival, Crow Wing County Sheriff Erik Klang, Join the Movement Events President Dawn Heath-Fiedler, and 31:8 Project Founder and Executive Director Stacy Schaffer will provide educational awareness on human trafficking.

All profits brought in through the music festival will be used to educate Central Minnesota and support survivors with healing. The festival is being held July 28-29 at The Lakes Music & Events Park in Pine River, and tickets can be purchased early through their website or at the gate on the day of the event.

