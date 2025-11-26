Central Lakes College’s Bent Pine Journal Earns National Recognition

The 2025 edition of Central Lakes College’s Bent Pine Journal has been nationally recognized by the Community College Humanities Association’s annual Literary Magazine Competition, earning third place for National Award for Best Magazine and second place in the Best Magazine, Central Division category.

The contest highlights exceptional student work from community college across the country, celebrating excellence in creative writing, photography, and visual art. It also reflects the CCHA’s mission to support personal and professional growth through the humanities.

CLC says the student-led Bent Pine Journal Club hopes to create a sense of connection for its readers as well as the pure joy of creating and experiencing art. Those involved in the magazine believe art is essential to the community’s survival.

“I think art and beauty just have a way of coming into our lives and giving hope,” said Central Lakes College English Instructor Brandy Lindquist, who is also an advisor for the Bent Pine Journal Club. “If the Bent Pine can just remind us of that, and the students involved, then, I think, love it for that reason. They understand how important art is to our well-being and to our student body, but sometimes we lose sight of that when we’re so busy with everything else.”