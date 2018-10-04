Lakeland PBS
Central Lakes College Volleyball Is Not Caught Up In Their Number One Ranking

Anthony Scott
Oct. 3 2018
When you look up at the wall at Central Lakes College you see three volleyball national championships…  Head coach Jane Peterson has her Raiders ranked number one in the country again, but she doesn’t care about the teams ranking at the start of October.

“If it were the end of the season and we were number one that would be really meaningful to me,” Jane Peterson, Central Lakes College’s Head Coach, said.

Central Lakes College was 17-1 entering tonight, and it’s not just because of one player.

“Offensively, we spread the ball around, we don’t always rely on the same person,” Peterson said. “So, I think defending us is hard because people don’t know where the ball is going.”

In fact, two freshman Maggi Fellerman and Sydney Berg, lead the team in kills, and at the junior college level it’s essential for freshman to step up.

“At first, they were a little shy,” Carlie Schroeder, Sophomore Defensive Specialist, said. “But they’ve proved that this is their team as well, and a lot of them have stepped up and been great leaders.”

It’s been four weeks since the Raiders were announced as the top team in the nation, but they are not getting caught up in the hype.

“Today we just focus on who we are playing which is Northland, and to play our best,” Schroeder said. “Just focus on this game and only this game at the moment.”

“We definitely need to remember that we are trying to get better every day,” Paige Wallevand, Sophomore Setter, said. “That’s our main focus at practice is that we are not there just to maintain, but to get better.”

But at the end of the day a national championship is the ultimate goal.

“That would be amazing, it would be like leaving our legend here,” Wallevand said.

“They have the potential to have what it takes,” Peterson said. “Do they have it right now? No. So, we will be working towards that.”

But for now, they can enjoy that number one ranking as they make a push towards the national tournament in November.

