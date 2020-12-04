Lakeland PBS

Central Lakes College to Stream Holiday Talent Show

Chris BurnsDec. 4 2020

A tradition from 20 years ago has been brought back to life after Central Lakes College organized a holiday talent show featuring local performers. “Home for the Holidays” will be streamed free and on-demand starting December 18th and will continue through January 1st.

Back through the 1980s and ’90s, the Brainerd Community Theatre produced an annual show called “Yuletide Revelry.” Patrik Spradlin, Brainerd Community Theatre Director, made the decision to bring his old colleague’s show back.

“My late colleague Dennis Lamberson produced this show every Christmas season, using local singers and dancers in a big extravaganza stage show,” said Spradlin. “We looked at our season during the pandemic and decided that with all that has happened, this was a tradition worth reviving.”

The show will feature a plethora of performers. Performances range from 2-year-old Juniper Marsolek performing “Jingle Bells with her mom, to adult performers like Rebecca Timmins singing “The Christmas Song.”

Spradlin will be teaming up with local actress Maren Goff to host the show. Spradlin expressed this was a gift for the community: “That’s why the show is free and on demand during this two-week period. We’re also using the event as a fundraiser. We ask that anyone so inclined make a contribution to the theatre program to help us keep producing work like this.”

The show will be available beginning December 18th at clcperformingarts.com.

