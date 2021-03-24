Central Lakes College to Offer Associate Degree in Human Services

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Starting in the fall, Central Lakes College will begin offering an Associate of Applied Science degree in human services.

One of the reasons for the new degree is a recent projection from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development that showed an increased need for social and human service assistants.

One of the benefits of the associate degree is the flexibility of where graduates can work. The advisory board that helped build the curriculum for the degree is made up of different local businesses.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today