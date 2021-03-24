Lakeland PBS

Central Lakes College to Offer Associate Degree in Human Services

Nick UrsiniMar. 23 2021

Starting in the fall, Central Lakes College will begin offering an Associate of Applied Science degree in human services.

One of the reasons for the new degree is a recent projection from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development that showed an increased need for social and human service assistants.

One of the benefits of the associate degree is the flexibility of where graduates can work. The advisory board that helped build the curriculum for the degree is made up of different local businesses.

Nick Ursini

