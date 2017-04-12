Central Lakes College Students Rewarded For Work On Deer Program
Central Lakes College Natural Resource Club received a $600 donation from the Brainerd Chapter of the Minnesota Deers Hunters Association (MDHA) after working on the “Hides for Habitat” program.
As part of the program students cleaned deer hides collected from hunter-harvested animals at collection box sites all over the state during the regular firearms deer hunt.
Those deer hides are cleaned and then sold to leather manufacturers.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More
Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More
Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More
I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More