Central Lakes College Students Helping to Get Out the Vote

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Time is winding down in this year’s election season, and with Election Day just a few short weeks away, Central Lakes College in Brainerd is doing all it can to help get out the vote.

Central Lakes College has hired a few students who have the knowledge and can properly inform fellow classmates on how one can register to vote. CLC hopes that students don’t feel forced to do anything, but if they believe that if can be of some assistance to one person, it will be worth their time.

To get more students involved, the college is working with Motivote, which aims to increase civic engagement by having students take challenges and earn points. After they complete those tasks, they can enter to win some very nice prizes.

With the negativity that politics can sometimes bring at the national and state levels, Central Lakes College wants to bring a more positive light to the local area.

In Minnesota, early voting ends Monday, Nov. 7, and the general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today