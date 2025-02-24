Feb 24, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Central Lakes College Seeks Community Input for Strategic Planning Process

Lakeland News File

Central Lakes College in Brainerd and Staples is seeking community input as the college kicks off its Strategic Planning process.

CLC officials say the process is a one-year collaborative effort to develop a 2026-2031 plan to continue the college’s work to “build futures” as its mission demands.

All community members are invited to weigh in and provide input by completing a short survey by March 7. The survey can be found here.

