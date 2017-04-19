Central Lakes College Instructor Recognized For Excellence In Teaching
The winner of the 2017 Minnesota State Board of Trustees Award for Excellence in Teaching has been announced.
Central Lakes College (CLC) instructor, Kari Frisch received the honor after evaluation of teaching strategies and materials; content expertise and professional growth; assessment of student learning and service to students.
“Kari is a member of an elite class of faculty – those who take personally the work of student success to provide both an extraordinary education and an equally extraordinary environment to connect students with rigorous content,” said Hara Charlier, president of CLC.
The award proclaims, on behalf of the entire system, the Board of Trustees’ pride in the dedication and accomplishment of faculty, who provide instruction that
prepares students for their professional, scholarly, and civic lives.
This is the 11th year for the award.
