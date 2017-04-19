DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Central Lakes College Instructor Recognized For Excellence In Teaching

Haydee Clotter
Apr. 19 2017
Leave a Comment

The winner of the 2017 Minnesota State Board of Trustees Award for Excellence in Teaching has been announced.

Central Lakes College (CLC) instructor, Kari Frisch received the honor after evaluation of teaching strategies and materials; content expertise and professional growth; assessment of student learning and service to students.

“Kari is a member of an elite class of faculty – those who take personally the work of student success to provide both an extraordinary education and an equally extraordinary environment to connect students with rigorous content,” said Hara Charlier, president of CLC.

The award proclaims, on behalf of the entire system, the Board of Trustees’ pride in the dedication and accomplishment of faculty, who provide instruction that
prepares students for their professional, scholarly, and civic lives.

This is the 11th year for the award.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Patrick Plemel said

Great coverage team Lakeland... Read More

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

0

Bemidji State University Faculty Member Earns Professional Excellence Award

The director of campus recreation at Bemidji State University (BSU) was named the recipient of the Board of Trustees’ 2017 Professional
Posted on Apr. 19 2017

Recently Added

Bemidji State University Faculty Member Earns Professional Excellence Award

Posted on Apr. 19 2017

Bill O'Reilly Out At Fox News

Posted on Apr. 19 2017

Solution For ID Requirements Possibly In The Works

Posted on Apr. 19 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.