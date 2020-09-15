Central Lakes College Recognized by “The Great Colleges To Work For” Program.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

According to an official with Central Lakes College (CLC), the Brainerd based college was recognized by The Chronicle of Higher Education as a member of the “The Great Colleges To Work For” program.

The results, released in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 221 colleges and universities. In all, 79 of the 221 institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies.

Of those, 42 institutions were named to the Honor Roll (CLC received honor roll status), meaning they were recognized as stand-outs in their size categories. Results are reported for small, medium, and large institutions, with CLC among the medium institutions, with 3,000 to 9,999 students.

“Central Lakes College is a great place to work because we are all about people–our employees, our students, our communities,” said Dr. Hara Charlier, President of Central Lakes College. “We nurture a culture of relationships, respect, and voice. We know and care about each other. We value every individual and believe that everyone’s voice matters. We embrace our mission ‘to build futures,’ knowing that students are our reason for being.”

According to an official from CLC,the survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the

employee feedback.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today