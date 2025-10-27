Central Lakes College Promotes Alcohol Awareness During OctSoberFest

Central Lakes College in Brainerd put their own spin on Oktoberfest last Wednesday for OctSoberFest. Held during National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week, the event was about promoting responsibility, whether that’s through practicing sobriety or just being aware of what you’re consuming during a night out.

“We’re not telling people not to drink, but we’re asking them to be responsible because lives can be on the line,” said Deb Prazak, founder of Brainerd Lakes Safe Ride. “Fatalities, serious crashes, things like that that are irreparable to families and communities.”