Central Lakes College President Hara Charlier Stepping Down After 10 Years

Central Lakes College will soon have a new president for the first time in 10 years.

CLC announced today that Hara Charlier is leaving the school to take the presidency at Berkshire Community College in Massachusetts, an opportunity that allows her to be closer to family.

Charlier was named president of CLC in March 2016. Her tenure at the school is credited with helping reposition the college through two strategic plans centered on student success, equity, and community engagement.

A press release from CLC says that under Charlier’s leadership, the college redesigned the student experience to better serve underrepresented populations, strengthened its focus on upward social and economic mobility, and fostered a campus-wide “culture of caring.” During her time at CLC, the school launched more than 20 new academic programs aligned with workforce needs, including pathways in healthcare, manufacturing, and skilled trades.

“It has been an honor to be part of the Central Lakes College family and the communities we serve,” said Charlier in a statement. “I am grateful to my CLC colleagues who always go above and beyond, and I am incredibly proud of the work we have done together to transform students’ lives and strengthen our communities. This college will always have a special place in my heart.”

Charlier’s final day at Central Lakes College will be Jun. 30. A search is underway to identify an interim president, who will be appointed by the Minnesota State Board of Trustees in May. A national search will launch in the fall for the college’s next leader.