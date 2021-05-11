Central Lakes College Preparing for Eight Commencement Ceremonies

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Central Lakes College is preparing to hold in-person graduation ceremonies starting on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, these ceremonies will be for graduates only.

CLC is planning to hold ceremonies during the morning and early-afternoon hours so graduates can go home and celebrate with family and friends.

Viewing options are available on CLC’s website, Facebook, and YouTube accounts:

Staples Nursing Pinning Commencement will be available to watch on Tuesday, May 11 at 7 PM

Staples Commencement will be available to watch on Wednesday, May 12 at 7 PM

Brainerd Career and Technical Commencement will be available to watch on Thursday, May 13 at 7 PM

Brainerd Nursing Pinning Commencement will be the only event live-streamed on Friday, May 14 at 4 PM

Brainerd Liberal Arts and Science Commencement will be available to watch on Friday, May 14 at 7 PM

