Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center Announces Full Slate of Events for Summer

The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center has announced a full summer season of plays, musicals, concerts and films. All events will be held outdoors on the summer stage located on the south lawn of the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College.

“We’ve adjusted to the pandemic by live streaming our events or by producing plays using television/film techniques,” said Central Lakes College Theater Director Patrick Spradlin. “While we’ve been successful in producing our work, the key element has always been absent: a live audience, present in the space with the performers. This summer, we’re hoping to make the first significant steps to return to that ‘normal’ mode.”

The four music concerts are titled “Homegrown Music Series”. Brainerd Community Theatre will present a comedy and a musical. The three films will be family friendly fare, and free to the public.

All titles and show times for the three free films are available on the performing arts center’s website.

“We hope to see a lot of people come out to enjoy these events,” said Spradlin. “As a community we need to have a return to days of fun, music, and companionship.”

