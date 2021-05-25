Lakeland PBS

Central Lakes College Performing Arts Center Announces Full Slate of Events for Summer

Nick UrsiniMay. 25 2021

The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center has announced a full summer season of plays, musicals, concerts and films. All events will be held outdoors on the summer stage located on the south lawn of the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College.

“We’ve adjusted to the pandemic by live streaming our events or by producing plays using television/film techniques,” said Central Lakes College Theater Director Patrick Spradlin. “While we’ve been successful in producing our work, the key element has always been absent: a live audience, present in the space with the performers. This summer, we’re hoping to make the first significant steps to return to that ‘normal’ mode.”

The four music concerts are titled “Homegrown Music Series”. Brainerd Community Theatre will present a comedy and a musical. The three films will be family friendly fare, and free to the public.

All titles and show times for the three free films are available on the performing arts center’s website.

“We hope to see a lot of people come out to enjoy these events,” said Spradlin. “As a community we need to have a return to days of fun, music, and companionship.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Tri-County Health Care Breaks Ground on New Health Care Facility

Brainerd City Council Chooses Ojibwe-Designed Babe for Downtown

Grass Fire Reported in Wadena County Near Staples

Two CLC Students Honored for Welding Skills in Competition

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.