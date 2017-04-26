DONATE

Central Lakes College Instructor Recognized For Work In Live Online Technology

Haydee Clotter
Apr. 26 2017
A Central Lakes College (CLC) Healthcare Administration Specialist was honored at the Brightspace Minnesota Connection conference on Friday at Normandale Community College.

Susan Bremer received the award after her work in pioneering CLC’s Live Online classes. Bremer has also shared her expertise with colleagues. Students have benefited from her willingness to pilot new technology in the Healthcare Administration Specialist program.

Live Online Technology allows students to attend classes in person or online.

