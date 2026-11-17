Central Lakes College had its Sixth Annual Lakes Band Festival Friday night for an evening that celebrates exceptional musical achievement and educational excellence.

The Band Lakes Festival is a showcase of some of Minnesota’s most outstanding high school and colligate concerts ensembles. Central Lakes College Director of Instrumental Music, Dr. Jonathan Laflamme, wanted to make this a special event for those who participate

“My goal is that everybody, once every four years gets to experience it. These students are also involved in athletics, and robotics, and all kinds of activities in their schools. Students get to perform, they get to hear our college group, and then they additionally get to hear their directors play without a rehearsal with my college group, and then they get to play on the last number and people are just pretty pumped up after.”

Part of the experience is having a chance to practice with Dr Laflamme, as the bands who performed were chosen from a highly competitive field of 38 finalist ensembles.

“They get to hear and see other bands perform so they get to perform for their peers who understand the difficulties and the challenges and the meaning of how it feels to have success playing band music and I think that they get a lot of satisfaction from that”

After the event is all said and done, lessons and memories will be made that will last a lifetime for the performers in the band.

“One, that making music is a special thing. Two, that music is a shared passion. And last but not least, redefine ultimately what’s possible, raise that bar.” “Leave this concert having had a moment in the performance where they really feel that they did their best with the music and had an impactful moment not only for themselves but for the audience.”

Music has always been a universal language, and for the students who participated, it was a form of expressing their passion.

CLC bands will feature in three events is December, with the first one located at Little Falls High School on December seventh.