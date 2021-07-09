Lakeland PBS

Central Lakes College Hosts Law Enforcement Certificate Graduation

Nick UrsiniJul. 8 2021

After being trained in firearms and defense tactics, 19 Central Lakes College cadets have graduated from the Law Enforcement Skills Certificate Program. Cadets endured pepper spray and a pandemic, but after making it through the program, it helped this class of cadets get closer.

The cadets will have to pass the peace officer licensing exam before there careers.

By — Nick Ursini

