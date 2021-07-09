Central Lakes College Hosts Law Enforcement Certificate Graduation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After being trained in firearms and defense tactics, 19 Central Lakes College cadets have graduated from the Law Enforcement Skills Certificate Program. Cadets endured pepper spray and a pandemic, but after making it through the program, it helped this class of cadets get closer.

The cadets will have to pass the peace officer licensing exam before there careers.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today