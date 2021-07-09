Central Lakes College Hosts Law Enforcement Certificate Graduation
After being trained in firearms and defense tactics, 19 Central Lakes College cadets have graduated from the Law Enforcement Skills Certificate Program. Cadets endured pepper spray and a pandemic, but after making it through the program, it helped this class of cadets get closer.
The cadets will have to pass the peace officer licensing exam before there careers.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.