Lakeland PBS

Central Lakes College Hosts Deaf Culture Event

Chaz MootzDec. 12 2019

Central Lakes College in Brainerd recently hosted a “Crash Course in Deaf Culture” event at Chalberg Theatre. The event was free and open to the public. The main objective was to make people more aware of the Deaf community and understand that they’re just as human as anyone else.

The presenter of the event was Brainerd’s own Emily Smith-Lundberg, who serves as a deaf mentor for the Minnesota Lifetrack Deaf and Hard of Hearing Family Services. Audience members were taught about the history of Deaf culture and how to interact with someone who is deaf. Another important topic discussed was that members of the Deaf community just want to be treated like regular people.

“The biggest thing that deaf people want hearing people to know is that really we don’t want pity, we are deaf, we are very proud of being deaf,” said Smith-Lundberg. “My goal really here with this presentation is to show people that we are all human, we want hearing people to please try and communicate with the Deaf community, it doesn’t matter how you look, don’t worry about being silly, the point is that you’re attempting to communicate.”

Smith-Lundberg was also the former governor-appointed board member of the Minnesota Commission of Deaf, Deafblind, and Hard of Hearing Minnesotans.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Central Lakes College Instructors Named Outstanding Educators

Viking Land Harley-Davidson in Baxter Donates Motorcycles to CLC

Community Forum at CLC Discusses Need to Protect Minnesota’s Waters

Young Authors Conference at CLC Lets Aspiring Writers Learn From MN Authors

Latest Stories

Authorities Investigating Death of Infant at Bemidji Daycare

Posted on Dec. 12 2019

School Safety Workshop Trains Bemidji Community On How To Plan For School Emergencies

Posted on Dec. 11 2019

Brainerd Girls Basketball Looking For Success With 1-3-1 Defense And Fast-Paced Offense

Posted on Dec. 11 2019

UPDATE: Fatal Crash In Bena

Posted on Dec. 11 2019

"Be A Santa to a Senior" Giving Gifts to Seniors in the Brainerd Area

Posted on Dec. 11 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.