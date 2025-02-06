Central Lakes College Hosts Comedian Ali Sultan for Night of Laughs

Central Minnesotans filed into Central Lakes College to share some laughs with comedian Ali Sultan.

The event was presented through the C.L.C. Performing Arts Center as part of its cultural arts series, which brings regional, national, and international artists to the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Sultan’s interest in comedy spurred upon seeing his first stand-up comedy show when he moved to America from Yemen at 15-years-old. In 2021, Sultan became the first Yemeni-Ethiopian-American to make his stand-up comedy debut on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Comedy’s about breaking down the world, making fun of the irony, pointing out what’s wrong and celebrating what’s universal,” 2013 Funniest Person in the Twin Cities Contest Winner Ali Sultan said. “It’s one of the most human things. Anytime I have a big laugh, I treasure it and I don’t take for granted that I get to do that for people.”

C.L.C.’s Performing Arts Center will next be hosting storyteller Kevin Kling on February 15th.