Nov 6, 2025 | By: Miles Walker

Central Lakes College Hosts American Red Cross Blood Drive

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Acquired Through Mgn Online On 05/24/2019

11-06-2025

Education & Government

Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Big Sand Lake in Hubbard County

clc cultural thursdays julie jo larson thumbnail

11-06-2025

Community

CLC’s Latest ‘Cultural Thursday’ Event Focuses on Hidden MN History

grand rapids football state quarterfinal benilde

11-06-2025

Sports

Grand Rapids Football Blows Out Benilde-St. Margaret’s in State Quarterfinal

nevis tigers volleyball generic new thumbnail

11-06-2025

Sports

Nevis Girls’ Volleyball Swept by Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in Class A Quarterfinal