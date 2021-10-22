Lakeland PBS

Central Lakes College Horticulture Students “Petal It Forward”

Nick UrsiniOct. 21 2021

20 Central Lakes College horticulture students hit the streets of the Brainerd Lakes Area to hand out 600 bouquets of flowers as part of the “Petal It Forward” program. The program is a partnership with the Society of American Florists, which CLC is a member of.

“I just love people and making people happy,” said CLC’s Horticulture Club President Quinn Mathisen. “That’s kind of my favorite part of the day.”

The students had four hours to visit popular spots like CLC’s Brainerd campus, downtown Brainerd, downtown Nisswa and Cub Foods in Brainerd and Baxter.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Brainerd Area Woman Honored for 25 Years of Committed Volunteering

Brainerd Proposes Grant to Improve Road Safety at Harrison Elementary

Northwoods Adventure: 14th Annual Great Pumpkin Festival Held in Brainerd

Northland Arboretum’s Haunted Trail Opens This Week

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.