Central Lakes College Horticulture Students “Petal It Forward”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

20 Central Lakes College horticulture students hit the streets of the Brainerd Lakes Area to hand out 600 bouquets of flowers as part of the “Petal It Forward” program. The program is a partnership with the Society of American Florists, which CLC is a member of.

“I just love people and making people happy,” said CLC’s Horticulture Club President Quinn Mathisen. “That’s kind of my favorite part of the day.”

The students had four hours to visit popular spots like CLC’s Brainerd campus, downtown Brainerd, downtown Nisswa and Cub Foods in Brainerd and Baxter.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today